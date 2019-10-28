Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tallgrass Energy, Phillips 66 Partners and Kinder Morgan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/19, Tallgrass Energy LP (Symbol: TGE), Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tallgrass Energy LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 11/14/19, Phillips 66 Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.865 on 11/13/19, and Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of TGE's recent stock price of $18.94, this dividend works out to approximately 2.90%, so look for shares of Tallgrass Energy LP to trade 2.90% lower — all else being equal — when TGE shares open for trading on 10/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for PSXP to open 1.51% lower in price and for KMI to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGE, PSXP, and KMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tallgrass Energy LP (Symbol: TGE):



Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP):



Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.62% for Tallgrass Energy LP, 6.03% for Phillips 66 Partners LP, and 4.88% for Kinder Morgan Inc..

In Monday trading, Tallgrass Energy LP shares are currently up about 0.3%, Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are up about 0.7%, and Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

