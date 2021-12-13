Ex-Dividend Reminder: T Rowe Price Group, Regency Centers and Synovus Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/21, T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. T Rowe Price Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 12/30/21, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 1/5/22, and Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 1/3/22. As a percentage of TROW's recent stock price of $194.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of T Rowe Price Group Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when TROW shares open for trading on 12/15/21. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.86% lower in price and for SNV to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TROW, REG, and SNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW):



Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for T Rowe Price Group Inc., 3.45% for Regency Centers Corp, and 2.84% for Synovus Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Regency Centers Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and Synovus Financial Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

