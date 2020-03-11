Ex-Dividend Reminder: T Rowe Price Group, Extra Space Storage and Redwood Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/20, T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), and Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. T Rowe Price Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 3/30/20, Extra Space Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 3/31/20, and Redwood Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/30/20. As a percentage of TROW's recent stock price of $109.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of T Rowe Price Group Inc. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when TROW shares open for trading on 3/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for EXR to open 0.85% lower in price and for RWT to open 1.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TROW, EXR, and RWT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW):



Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR):



Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.29% for T Rowe Price Group Inc., 3.40% for Extra Space Storage Inc, and 7.77% for Redwood Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are currently off about 3%, Extra Space Storage Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Redwood Trust Inc shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

