Ex-Dividend Reminder: Systemax, Strategic Education and Exelon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/21, Systemax, Inc. (Symbol: SYX), Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Systemax, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/15/21, Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/15/21, and Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of SYX's recent stock price of $36.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Systemax, Inc. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when SYX shares open for trading on 3/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for STRA to open 0.75% lower in price and for EXC to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYX, STRA, and EXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Systemax, Inc. (Symbol: SYX):



Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for Systemax, Inc., 3.02% for Strategic Education Inc, and 3.90% for Exelon Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Systemax, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Strategic Education Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Exelon Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

