Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sysco Corp, Cardinal Health and Bristol Myers Squibb

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/23/21, Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4859 on 4/15/21, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 5/3/21. As a percentage of SYY's recent stock price of $80.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Sysco Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when SYY shares open for trading on 3/31/21. Similarly, investors should look for CAH to open 0.79% lower in price and for BMY to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYY, CAH, and BMY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.23% for Sysco Corp, 3.14% for Cardinal Health, Inc., and 3.06% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co..

In Monday trading, Sysco Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

