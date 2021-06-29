Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sysco, Bristol Myers Squibb and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/21, Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 7/23/21, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 8/2/21, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/9/21. As a percentage of SYY's recent stock price of $76.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Sysco Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when SYY shares open for trading on 7/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for BMY to open 0.74% lower in price and for HASI to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYY, BMY, and HASI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Sysco Corp, 2.95% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and 2.45% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sysco Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are up about 0.1%, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

