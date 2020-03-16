Ex-Dividend Reminder: Synovus Financial, Popular and Legg Mason

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/20, Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), and Legg Mason, Inc. (Symbol: LM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 4/1/20, Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/1/20, and Legg Mason, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/20/20. As a percentage of SNV's recent stock price of $21.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of Synovus Financial Corp to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when SNV shares open for trading on 3/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for BPOP to open 1.23% lower in price and for LM to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNV, BPOP, and LM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



Legg Mason, Inc. (Symbol: LM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.21% for Synovus Financial Corp, 4.91% for Popular Inc., and 3.26% for Legg Mason, Inc..

In Monday trading, Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently up about 11.5%, Popular Inc. shares are off about 11.2%, and Legg Mason, Inc. shares are down about 6.1% on the day.

