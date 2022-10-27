Ex-Dividend Reminder: Synchrony Financial, Realty Income and Aon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/22, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 11/10/22, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.248 on 11/15/22, and Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 11/15/22. As a percentage of SYF's recent stock price of $35.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Synchrony Financial to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when SYF shares open for trading on 10/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.41% lower in price and for AON to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYF, O, and AON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Synchrony Financial, 4.86% for Realty Income Corp, and 0.80% for Aon plc.

In Thursday trading, Synchrony Financial shares are currently up about 1.7%, Realty Income Corp shares are up about 1%, and Aon plc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.