Ex-Dividend Reminder: Switch, Xperi Holding and Universal Display

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/21, Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH), Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER), and Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Switch Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/26/21, Xperi Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/30/21, and Universal Display Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of SWCH's recent stock price of $14.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Switch Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when SWCH shares open for trading on 3/15/21. Similarly, investors should look for XPER to open 0.21% lower in price and for OLED to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWCH, XPER, and OLED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH):



Xperi Holding Corp (Symbol: XPER):



Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for Switch Inc, 0.85% for Xperi Holding Corp, and 0.37% for Universal Display Corp.

In Thursday trading, Switch Inc shares are currently up about 2.1%, Xperi Holding Corp shares are up about 2.5%, and Universal Display Corp shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.