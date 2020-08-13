Ex-Dividend Reminder: Switch, Carlisle Companies and Tronox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/20, Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH), Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Switch Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/31/20, Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/1/20, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/1/20. As a percentage of SWCH's recent stock price of $16.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Switch Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when SWCH shares open for trading on 8/17/20. Similarly, investors should look for CSL to open 0.42% lower in price and for TROX to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWCH, CSL, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH):



Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for Switch Inc, 1.66% for Carlisle Companies Inc., and 2.99% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Thursday trading, Switch Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are off about 0.8%, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

