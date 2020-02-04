Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunoco, NGL Energy Partners and Energy Transfer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/20, Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN), NGL Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NGL), and Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunoco LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8255 on 2/19/20, NGL Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 2/14/20, and Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 2/19/20. As a percentage of SUN's recent stock price of $31.67, this dividend works out to approximately 2.61%, so look for shares of Sunoco LP to trade 2.61% lower — all else being equal — when SUN shares open for trading on 2/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for NGL to open 3.65% lower in price and for ET to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SUN, NGL, and ET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN):



NGL Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NGL):



Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.43% for Sunoco LP, 14.61% for NGL Energy Partners LP, and 9.49% for Energy Transfer LP.

In Tuesday trading, Sunoco LP shares are currently up about 0.2%, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are up about 3.6%, and Energy Transfer LP shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

