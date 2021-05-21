Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sun Life Financial, First Bancorp and Popular

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/21, Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), and Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/30/21, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/11/21, and Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of SLF's recent stock price of $54.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Sun Life Financial Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when SLF shares open for trading on 5/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for FBP to open 0.54% lower in price and for BPOP to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLF, FBP, and BPOP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.04% for Sun Life Financial Inc, 2.17% for First Bancorp, and 2.21% for Popular Inc..

In Friday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, First Bancorp shares are up about 0.9%, and Popular Inc. shares are up about 1% on the day.

