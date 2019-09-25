Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sun Communities, Innovative Industrial Properties and Sunstone Hotel Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/15/19, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 10/15/19, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of SUI's recent stock price of $151.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Sun Communities Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when SUI shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for IIPR to open 0.87% lower in price and for SHO to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SUI, IIPR, and SHO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.98% for Sun Communities Inc, 3.49% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, and 1.47% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sun Communities Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

