Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sun Communities, Boston Properties and STAG Industrial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), and STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 1/15/21, Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 1/28/21, and STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of SUI's recent stock price of $147.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Sun Communities Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when SUI shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for BXP to open 1.04% lower in price and for STAG to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SUI, BXP, and STAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for Sun Communities Inc, 4.17% for Boston Properties Inc, and 4.65% for STAG Industrial Inc.

In Monday trading, Sun Communities Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Boston Properties Inc shares are trading flat, and STAG Industrial Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.