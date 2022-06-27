Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sun Communities, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 7/15/22, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 7/15/22, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of SUI's recent stock price of $162.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Sun Communities Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when SUI shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARE to open 0.82% lower in price and for KREF to open 2.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SUI, ARE, and KREF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for Sun Communities Inc, 3.29% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, and 9.58% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Sun Communities Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

