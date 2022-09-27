Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Ensign Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), and Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stryker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.695 on 10/31/22, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/31/22, and Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 10/31/22. As a percentage of SYK's recent stock price of $205.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Stryker Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when SYK shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for ZBH to open 0.23% lower in price and for ENSG to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SYK, ZBH, and ENSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for Stryker Corp, 0.90% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, and 0.27% for Ensign Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Stryker Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Ensign Group Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.