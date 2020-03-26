Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stryker, Ryman Hospitality Properties and Essential Properties Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stryker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 4/30/20, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 4/15/20, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of SYK's recent stock price of $158.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Stryker Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when SYK shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for RHP to open 2.89% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SYK, RHP, and EPRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK):



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Stryker Corp, 11.55% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, and 6.62% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, Stryker Corp shares are currently up about 3.3%, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

