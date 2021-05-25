Ex-Dividend Reminder: Strategic Education, Yum! Brands and Masco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/21, Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/7/21, Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/11/21, and Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 6/14/21. As a percentage of STRA's recent stock price of $73.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Strategic Education Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when STRA shares open for trading on 5/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for YUM to open 0.41% lower in price and for MAS to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STRA, YUM, and MAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Strategic Education Inc, 1.65% for Yum! Brands Inc, and 1.53% for Masco Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Strategic Education Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Yum! Brands Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Masco Corp. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

