Ex-Dividend Reminder: STORE Capital, Spirit Realty Capital and US Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC), and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STORE Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/15/20, Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 1/15/20, and US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of STOR's recent stock price of $37.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of STORE Capital Corp to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when STOR shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for SRC to open 1.27% lower in price and for USB to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STOR, SRC, and USB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR):



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC):



US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.78% for STORE Capital Corp, 5.10% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc , and 2.82% for US Bancorp .

In Thursday trading, STORE Capital Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and US Bancorp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.