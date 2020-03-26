Ex-Dividend Reminder: STORE Capital, Annaly Capital Management and Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR), Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STORE Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/15/20, Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/30/20, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of STOR's recent stock price of $20.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of STORE Capital Corp to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when STOR shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for NLY to open 3.81% lower in price and for XHR to open 2.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STOR, NLY, and XHR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR):



Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.80% for STORE Capital Corp, 15.26% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, and 9.12% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Thursday trading, STORE Capital Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are up about 10.2%, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.