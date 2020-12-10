Ex-Dividend Reminder: STMicroelectronics, Amphenol and GATX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM), Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STMicroelectronics NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.042 on 12/22/20, Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/6/21, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of STM's recent stock price of $35.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of STMicroelectronics NV to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when STM shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for APH to open 0.22% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STM, APH, and GATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM):



Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.48% for STMicroelectronics NV, 0.87% for Amphenol Corp., and 2.26% for GATX Corp.

In Thursday trading, STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently off about 0.2%, Amphenol Corp. shares are down about 0.6%, and GATX Corp shares are off about 1% on the day.

