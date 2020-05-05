Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sterling Bancorp, CIT Group and South State

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/20, Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL), CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), and South State Corp (Symbol: SSB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sterling Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 5/22/20, CIT Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/22/20, and South State Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/15/20. As a percentage of STL's recent stock price of $12.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Sterling Bancorp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when STL shares open for trading on 5/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for CIT to open 2.00% lower in price and for SSB to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STL, CIT, and SSB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL):



CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT):



South State Corp (Symbol: SSB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Sterling Bancorp , 8.00% for CIT Group Inc , and 3.34% for South State Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Sterling Bancorp shares are currently up about 4.5%, CIT Group Inc shares are up about 3.4%, and South State Corp shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.