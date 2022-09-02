Ex-Dividend Reminder: STERIS, Cigna and Commerce Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/22, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), and Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 9/23/22, Cigna Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 9/22/22, and Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 9/22/22. As a percentage of STE's recent stock price of $201.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of STERIS plc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when STE shares open for trading on 9/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for CI to open 0.39% lower in price and for CBSH to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for STE, CI, and CBSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for STERIS plc, 1.55% for Cigna Corp, and 1.54% for Commerce Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, STERIS plc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Cigna Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

