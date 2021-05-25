Ex-Dividend Reminder: STERIS, AGNC Investment and Broadmark Realty Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/21, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/25/21, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 6/9/21, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of STE's recent stock price of $190.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of STERIS plc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when STE shares open for trading on 5/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 0.65% lower in price and for BRMK to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for STE, AGNC, and BRMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for STERIS plc , 7.75% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 8.05% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.

In Tuesday trading, STERIS plc shares are currently trading flat, AGNC Investment Corp shares are trading flat, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.