Ex-Dividend Reminder: StepStone Group, MFA Financial and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 7/15/21, MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/30/21, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/15/21. As a percentage of STEP's recent stock price of $33.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of StepStone Group Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when STEP shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for MFA to open 2.06% lower in price and for ARI to open 2.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STEP, MFA, and ARI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for StepStone Group Inc, 8.23% for MFA Financial, Inc., and 8.45% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc..

In Friday trading, StepStone Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, MFA Financial, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

