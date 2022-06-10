Ex-Dividend Reminder: StepStone Group, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Digital Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/30/22, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 7/6/22, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of STEP's recent stock price of $27.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of StepStone Group Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when STEP shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.46% lower in price and for DLR to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for STEP, BR, and DLR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for StepStone Group Inc, 1.83% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 3.72% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.

In Friday trading, StepStone Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are down about 1.7%, and Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

