Ex-Dividend Reminder: StepStone Group, Allegiance Bancshares and Equitable Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), Allegiance Bancshares Inc (Symbol: ABTX), and Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/15/22, Allegiance Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/15/22, and Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/7/22. As a percentage of STEP's recent stock price of $35.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of StepStone Group Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when STEP shares open for trading on 2/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for ABTX to open 0.33% lower in price and for EQH to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STEP, ABTX, and EQH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



Allegiance Bancshares Inc (Symbol: ABTX):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for StepStone Group Inc, 1.31% for Allegiance Bancshares Inc, and 2.17% for Equitable Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, StepStone Group Inc shares are currently up about 2.8%, Allegiance Bancshares Inc shares are trading flat, and Equitable Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

