Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stepan, Patrick Industries and Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/20, Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 9/15/20, Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/14/20, and Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/11/20. As a percentage of SCL's recent stock price of $116.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Stepan Co. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when SCL shares open for trading on 8/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for PATK to open 0.41% lower in price and for DOW to open 1.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCL, PATK, and DOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):



Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Stepan Co., 1.63% for Patrick Industries Inc, and 6.14% for Dow Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Stepan Co. shares are currently trading flat, Patrick Industries Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Dow Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

