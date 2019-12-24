Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steelcase, Flowserve and International Flavors & Fragrances

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/19, Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS), Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steelcase, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 1/13/20, Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/10/20, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/7/20. As a percentage of SCS's recent stock price of $21.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Steelcase, Inc. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when SCS shares open for trading on 12/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for FLS to open 0.38% lower in price and for IFF to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCS, FLS, and IFF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS):



Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for Steelcase, Inc., 1.51% for Flowserve Corp, and 2.40% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Steelcase, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Flowserve Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

