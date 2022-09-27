Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steel Dynamics, Amdocs and Nutrien

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), and Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 10/14/22, Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 10/28/22, and Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of STLD's recent stock price of $71.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when STLD shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for DOX to open 0.50% lower in price and for NTR to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STLD, DOX, and NTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):



Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Steel Dynamics Inc., 1.99% for Amdocs Ltd., and 2.31% for Nutrien Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently up about 2.4%, Amdocs Ltd. shares are up about 0.7%, and Nutrien Ltd shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

