Ex-Dividend Reminder: State Auto Financia, Crown Castle International and Hanover Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/11/20, State Auto Financial Corp. (Symbol: STFC), Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), and Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. State Auto Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/26/20, Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 6/30/20, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/26/20. As a percentage of STFC's recent stock price of $21.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of State Auto Financial Corp. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when STFC shares open for trading on 6/11/20. Similarly, investors should look for CCI to open 0.70% lower in price and for THG to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STFC, CCI, and THG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

State Auto Financial Corp. (Symbol: STFC):



Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI):



Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for State Auto Financial Corp., 2.78% for Crown Castle International Corp , and 2.29% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, State Auto Financial Corp. shares are currently down about 1.8%, Crown Castle International Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

