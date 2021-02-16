Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks, Avista and CenterPoint Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/21, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/5/21, Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4225 on 3/15/21, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/11/21. As a percentage of SBUX's recent stock price of $105.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Starbucks Corp. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when SBUX shares open for trading on 2/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for AVA to open 1.10% lower in price and for CNP to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBUX, AVA, and CNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for Starbucks Corp., 4.39% for Avista Corp, and 2.99% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Starbucks Corp. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Avista Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

