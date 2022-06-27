Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stantec, Lennox International and Lincoln Electric Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN), Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/15/22, Lennox International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 7/15/22, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of STN's recent stock price of $43.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Stantec Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when STN shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for LII to open 0.52% lower in price and for LECO to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STN, LII, and LECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII):



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Stantec Inc, 2.09% for Lennox International Inc, and 1.78% for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc..

In Monday trading, Stantec Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Lennox International Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

