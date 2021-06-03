Markets
SWK

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stanley Black & Decker, Unifirst and Air Lease

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/21, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/22/21, Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/29/21, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 7/9/21. As a percentage of SWK's recent stock price of $212.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when SWK shares open for trading on 6/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for UNF to open 0.12% lower in price and for AL to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWK, UNF, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):

SWK+Dividend+History+Chart

Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF):

UNF+Dividend+History+Chart

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):

AL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, 0.46% for Unifirst Corp, and 1.37% for Air Lease Corp.

In Thursday trading, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Unifirst Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Air Lease Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

