Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stanley Black & Decker, Lamb Weston Holdings and Unilever

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/19, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWP), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.3438 on 11/15/19, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/29/19, and Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4516 on 12/4/19. As a percentage of SWP's recent stock price of $104.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when SWP shares open for trading on 10/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for LW to open 0.26% lower in price and for UL to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWP, LW, and UL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWP):



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.17% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, 1.05% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, and 3.07% for Unilever plc.

In Tuesday trading, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Unilever plc shares are trading flat on the day.

