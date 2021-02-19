Ex-Dividend Reminder: Standard and Poors Global, Loews Corp. and Equinix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/21, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 3/10/21, Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/9/21, and Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.87 on 3/17/21. As a percentage of SPGI's recent stock price of $338.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Standard and Poors Global Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when SPGI shares open for trading on 2/23/21. Similarly, investors should look for L to open 0.13% lower in price and for EQIX to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPGI, L, and EQIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, 0.52% for Loews Corp., and 1.67% for Equinix Inc.

In Friday trading, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Loews Corp. shares are up about 1.2%, and Equinix Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

