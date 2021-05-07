Ex-Dividend Reminder: St. Joe, Seagate Technology and Tetra Tech

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/21, St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), and Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/10/21, Seagate Technology plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 7/7/21, and Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/28/21. As a percentage of JOE's recent stock price of $45.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of St. Joe Co. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when JOE shares open for trading on 5/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for STX to open 0.75% lower in price and for TTEK to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JOE, STX, and TTEK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for St. Joe Co. , 3.01% for Seagate Technology plc, and 0.64% for Tetra Tech Inc.

In Friday trading, St. Joe Co. shares are currently down about 1.2%, Seagate Technology plc shares are down about 1.2%, and Tetra Tech Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

