Ex-Dividend Reminder: St. Joe, Equinix and FedEx

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/22, St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/29/22, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.10 on 3/23/22, and FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/1/22. As a percentage of JOE's recent stock price of $56.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of St. Joe Co. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when JOE shares open for trading on 3/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.44% lower in price and for FDX to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JOE, EQIX, and FDX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for St. Joe Co., 1.75% for Equinix Inc, and 1.39% for FedEx Corp.

In Wednesday trading, St. Joe Co. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Equinix Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and FedEx Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

