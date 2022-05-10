Ex-Dividend Reminder: SSR Mining, BP and PG&E

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM), BP plc (Symbol: BPAQF), and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SSR Mining Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/9/22, BP plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0546 on 6/24/22, and PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.375 on 5/16/22. As a percentage of SSRM's recent stock price of $20.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of SSR Mining Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when SSRM shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for BPAQF to open 1.07% lower in price and for PCGU to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSRM, BPAQF, and PCGU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM):



BP plc (Symbol: BPAQF):



PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for SSR Mining Inc, 4.28% for BP plc, and 4.85% for PG&E Corp.

In Tuesday trading, SSR Mining Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, BP plc shares are off about 3.2%, and PG&E Corp shares are down about 2.8% on the day.

