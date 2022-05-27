Ex-Dividend Reminder: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Century Communities and ManpowerGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/22, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS), and ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/22, Century Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/22, and ManpowerGroup Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.36 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of SSNC's recent stock price of $64.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when SSNC shares open for trading on 5/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for CCS to open 0.37% lower in price and for MAN to open 1.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSNC, CCS, and MAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS):



ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, 1.47% for Century Communities Inc, and 3.04% for ManpowerGroup Inc.

In Friday trading, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Century Communities Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and ManpowerGroup Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

