Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sprott, Blackrock and Cohen & Steers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/22, Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII), Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), and Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/22/22, Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.88 on 3/23/22, and Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/17/22. As a percentage of SII's recent stock price of $42.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Sprott Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when SII shares open for trading on 3/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for BLK to open 0.68% lower in price and for CNS to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SII, BLK, and CNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII):



Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Sprott Inc, 2.71% for Blackrock Inc, and 2.76% for Cohen & Steers Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Sprott Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Blackrock Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Cohen & Steers Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

