Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Viad and NewMarket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/19, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR), Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI), and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/6/20, Viad Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/2/20, and NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 1/2/20. As a percentage of SPR's recent stock price of $81.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when SPR shares open for trading on 12/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for VVI to open 0.15% lower in price and for NEU to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPR, VVI, and NEU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR):



Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI):



NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.59% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, 0.61% for Viad Corp., and 1.56% for NewMarket Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Viad Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and NewMarket Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

