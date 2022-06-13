Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Marten Transport and Hillenbrand

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/22, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR), Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN), and Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/7/22, Marten Transport Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/30/22, and Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2175 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of SPR's recent stock price of $28.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when SPR shares open for trading on 6/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for MRTN to open 0.35% lower in price and for HI to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPR, MRTN, and HI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR):



Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN):



Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.14% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, 1.40% for Marten Transport Ltd, and 2.11% for Hillenbrand Inc.

In Monday trading, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 6%, Marten Transport Ltd shares are down about 1.1%, and Hillenbrand Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

