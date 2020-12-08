Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spire, Avangrid and United Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/20, Spire Inc (Symbol: SR), Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), and United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/5/21, Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/4/21, and United Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/4/21. As a percentage of SR's recent stock price of $64.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Spire Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when SR shares open for trading on 12/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for AGR to open 0.95% lower in price and for UBSI to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SR, AGR, and UBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.03% for Spire Inc, 3.80% for Avangrid Inc, and 4.55% for United Bankshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Spire Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Avangrid Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and United Bankshares Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

