Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spectrum Brands Holdings, Tractor Supply and First Hawaiian

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/20, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), and First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/15/20, Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/8/20, and First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/4/20. As a percentage of SPB's recent stock price of $65.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when SPB shares open for trading on 11/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for TSCO to open 0.30% lower in price and for FHB to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPB, TSCO, and FHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):



Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc , 1.22% for Tractor Supply Co., and 4.58% for First Hawaiian Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Tractor Supply Co. shares are off about 0.1%, and First Hawaiian Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

