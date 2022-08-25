Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spectrum Brands Holdings, Nordstrom and Cable One

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/22, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/28/22, Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/14/22, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.85 on 9/16/22. As a percentage of SPB's recent stock price of $66.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when SPB shares open for trading on 8/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for JWN to open 1.03% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SPB, JWN, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, 4.12% for Nordstrom, Inc., and 0.93% for Cable One Inc.

In Thursday trading, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are currently trading flat, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Cable One Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

