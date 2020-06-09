Ex-Dividend Reminder: SpartanNash, STERIS and Gilead Sciences

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/11/20, SpartanNash Co. (Symbol: SPTN), STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SpartanNash Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1925 on 6/30/20, STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 6/26/20, and Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 6/29/20. As a percentage of SPTN's recent stock price of $21.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of SpartanNash Co. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when SPTN shares open for trading on 6/11/20. Similarly, investors should look for STE to open 0.22% lower in price and for GILD to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SPTN, STE, and GILD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SpartanNash Co. (Symbol: SPTN):



STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for SpartanNash Co., 0.89% for STERIS plc , and 3.51% for Gilead Sciences Inc.

In Tuesday trading, SpartanNash Co. shares are currently down about 0.4%, STERIS plc shares are up about 0.1%, and Gilead Sciences Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

