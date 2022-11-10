Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southwest Gas Holdings, American States Water and Allete

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), and Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/1/22, American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3975 on 12/1/22, and Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/1/22. As a percentage of SWX's recent stock price of $63.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when SWX shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for AWR to open 0.43% lower in price and for ALE to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWX, AWR, and ALE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.89% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., 1.71% for American States Water Co, and 4.43% for Allete Inc.

In Thursday trading, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5%, American States Water Co shares are up about 3.3%, and Allete Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

