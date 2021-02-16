Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southside Bancshares, Zions Bancorporation and Discover Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/21, Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/4/21, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/25/21, and Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/4/21. As a percentage of SBSI's recent stock price of $34.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when SBSI shares open for trading on 2/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for ZION to open 0.68% lower in price and for DFS to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBSI, ZION, and DFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Southside Bancshares, Inc., 2.71% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., and 1.90% for Discover Financial Services.

In Tuesday trading, Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are up about 1.3%, and Discover Financial Services shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

