Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southside Bancshares, BGC Partners and SBA Communications

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/22, Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/2/22, BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/2/22, and SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/14/22. As a percentage of SBSI's recent stock price of $38.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when SBSI shares open for trading on 5/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for BGCP to open 0.31% lower in price and for SBAC to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBSI, BGCP, and SBAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP):



SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Southside Bancshares, Inc., 1.25% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A, and 0.86% for SBA Communications Corp.

In Monday trading, Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are off about 1.2%, and SBA Communications Corp shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

